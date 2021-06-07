Man attacked with knife and held against his will for two days in Worksop property

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a man as part of an investigation into an alleged assault and false imprisonment at an address in Cheapside.

A man, who suffered head and facial injuries, was attacked and held against his will for two days before he managed to escape, said Notts Police.

The victim reported the incident to police on May 29.

A man was held against his will at an address in Cheapside, Worksop.

Detectives arrested a suspect yesterday afternoon in connection with the incident.

A 35-year-old man was detained in suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and false imprisonment as police continue with their investigation.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into these serious allegations.

"This was a self-contained incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

"I’m pleased we’ve now made an arrest as we continue to work hard to establish the full circumstances surrounding this reported incident.”