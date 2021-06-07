Cyclist dies after horrific incident in village near Worksop

Police are investigating the tragedy, which happened on the A60 between Oldcotes and Tickhill on Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to the scene on the A60 at around 10.30am on Saturday June 5 after a report of single vehicle accident.

A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have asked for privacy during this difficult time, said police

Police accident

No one else was injured in the incident, added officers.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident that has seen a man lose his life.”“Our thoughts are with the cyclists family and they will be supported by specially trained officers.“

“I am very keen to hear from anyone who either witnessed this incident or who may have been driving in the area and captured it on dash-cam footage.”

The A 60 was closed

The road between Tickhill and Olcotes was closed for several hours on Saturday morning, while police traffic officers carried out investigations on the carriageway.

Buses were also diverted, with some services not running to Tickhill.

Stangecoach East Midlands had stated on social media: “Due to a police road closure on the A60 between Oldcotes and Tickhill. Service 22 will be diverting via Harworth Crossroads and Styrup in both directions. Stops at Tickhill Buttercross will not be served.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 305 of 5 June 2021.