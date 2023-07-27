Police were called to HMP Ranby, near Retford, at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 25 after reports synthetic cannabinoids (spice) had been discovered in bottles of hand sanitiser.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of bringing a ‘list A’ prohibited article into a prison. He has been granted police bail and investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

A man has been arrested

Inspector Katie Eustace, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drugs in prisons cause a whole host of risks for both inmates and staff, which is why we work closely with our colleagues in the prison service to tackle the issue.

“Anyone found to be bringing illicit substances into prisons can expect a robust response from the force.

"We are very grateful to the prison authorities for their diligence and ongoing efforts to work alongside us to reduce this type of criminality.

“Our message is clear – activity like this will not be tolerated and anyone attempting to bring drugs or other items into prison will be actively pursued.