News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Man arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs into Bassetlaw prison

A man has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs into a Bassetlaw prison.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to HMP Ranby, near Retford, at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 25 after reports synthetic cannabinoids (spice) had been discovered in bottles of hand sanitiser.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of bringing a ‘list A’ prohibited article into a prison. He has been granted police bail and investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Read More
Plans to build 13 new homes on grassland in Worksop resubmitted to council plann...
A man has been arrestedA man has been arrested
A man has been arrested
Most Popular

Inspector Katie Eustace, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drugs in prisons cause a whole host of risks for both inmates and staff, which is why we work closely with our colleagues in the prison service to tackle the issue.

“Anyone found to be bringing illicit substances into prisons can expect a robust response from the force.

"We are very grateful to the prison authorities for their diligence and ongoing efforts to work alongside us to reduce this type of criminality.

“Our message is clear – activity like this will not be tolerated and anyone attempting to bring drugs or other items into prison will be actively pursued.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about drug supply of any kind to come forward and share what they know with us by calling Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”