Man arrested for sending messages threatening to kill woman in Worksop

Nottinghamshire Police received a report that a woman had been receiving abusive messages, which included threats to kill her.

Officers visited an address just off Lincoln Street, in Manton and arrested a 50-year-old man in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of making threats to kill and breaching a restraining order.

He remains in custody this afternoon.

Nottinghamshire Police officers attended an address off Lincoln Street, in Worksop and arrested a man.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Moore, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Receiving threats, and especially those of such a serious nature, is something which can be extremely distressing for victims and we are dedicated to doing everything we can to investigate incidents like this.

“Officers quickly began making enquiries after these threats were reported and arrested a man in the early hours of Wednesday morning – January 5 2022.

“However, we would reassure people that we believe the suspect and the victim are known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“We would encourage anyone who is being harassed or threatened to get in touch with us on 101, or in an emergency 999.