Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 4 how Kye Brissett, aged 29, of Manor Road, Dinnington, was followed by police through Swallownest and Aston after an officer noticed the rear bumper of his Ford Focus hanging off.

Pictured is murder victim Kavan Brissett who was only 21-years-old when he was stabbed to death in Sheffield in 2018.

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said police spotted Kye Brissett at about 4.40am on September 8, 2021, before he increased his speed at a roundabout near Junction 31, of the M1 motorway, and headed towards the A57 to Worksop at speeds of up to 70mph in a 50mph zone.

She said: “This is a chase at length at speed with a number of vehicles on the roads, and a number of traffic signs contravened, and the vehicle was damaged from the start.”

Brissett then reached speeds of 86mph in a 50mph zone approaching Todwick Road before going on Pocket Handkerchief Lane with no lights towards Common Road, according to Ms Hollis.

Ms Hollis said Brissett twice stopped and reversed in an attempt to collide with the pursuing police vehicle before he briefly lost control at Ulley where he was driving at 60mph in a 30mph zone.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how the traumatised brother of Sheffield murder victim Kavan Brissett has been spared from jail after his dangerous driving sparked a high-speed police pursuit.

Brissett then reached 80mph in a 60mph zone heading towards Treeton, according to Ms Hollis and contravened a red traffic light near Orgreave.

Ms Hollis said Brissett mounted a pavement on Retford Road, Handsworth, before making his way to Handsworth Road where he overtook a vehicle and at a roundabout leading to the Parkway, Sheffield, he did a u-turn back to Handsworth Road.

Brissett abandoned the vehicle and fled with a passenger but was later found at a residential bin store after police activated a drone, according to Ms Hollis.

Ms Hollis said Brissett recorded a positive drug-swipe for cocaine but he was not charged with drug driving because there was a delay with the test results.

Brissett – who has previous convictions for two offences of robbery, failing to stop, failing to provide a sample, weapon offences and for possessing class A drugs with intent to supply – pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Stephen Welford, defending, said the Ford Focus belonged to Brissett, it was insured and no injuries were caused during the police chase.

The defendant also stated he has been struggling with alcohol difficulties after the death of his brother, according to Mr Welford, and he recognises he needs help.

Mr Welford said: “He expresses remorse and apologises and tries in some way to explain the difficulties he has been facing in his life since the death of his brother.”

Recorder Kate Batty acknowledged no one has helped Brissett with his alcohol problems after his brother’s murder and custody would not allow him to address these issues.