Officers were called by a member of the public who saw a group of masked men leaving a property in Cuthbert Street, Worksop, shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday, March 5.

It was reported the front door had been smashed in and there was cannabis on the pavement outside.

It’s believed the suspects who broke in fled the scene in a white car.

Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

When Bassetlaw Operation Reacher officers arrived, they found evidence of a substantial cannabis grow inside the address.

Upstairs there were two growing rooms with around 30 mature plants across both areas.

A large amount of cash was also found along with scales, deal bags, and other drug paraphernalia.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and trace those responsible for the home invasion which is currently being treated as a targeted incident.

Detective Sergeant Ben Skellern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry into this incident and working hard to build a clearer picture of what happened.

“Our search activity is ongoing, and we are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have recorded CCTV, dash-cam, or mobile footage of the incident to please get in touch with us.

“As this incident clearly shows, illegal cannabis production is far from being harmless. The reality is it brings immense harm and misery to our local communities.

“It is a serious offence that is often linked to organised criminality and a range of offences – including violence and exploitation.

“Unsuspecting neighbouring families are also often put at risk by cannabis farms which can be targeted in violent home invasions by rival groups as they try to steal the crop.

“Not only is cannabis growing illegal, but it can also be extremely dangerous due to the fire risk, especially if people are living in adjoining properties.

“They can also be put at risk of house fires by incredibly dangerous electrical wiring and bypassing that we very often see with these types of grows.

“We take the production and supply of illegal drugs extremely seriously as it blights our communities and ruins lives.

"Every cannabis grow we find and dismantle helps to prevent criminals profiting from their illegal activity and keeping drugs off our streets.

“We will always act on intelligence about cannabis grows and we will continue to relentlessly pursue those who are behind the cultivation, possession, or supply of cannabis and other drugs.

“If anyone has any suspicions about this type of criminal activity, I would urge them to let us know as soon as possible so we can act to keep their neighbourhoods safe.”