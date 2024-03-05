CRIME STREETS: The 7 worst Worksop streets for criminal damage and arson - is yours on the list?

Here are the 7 streets in Worksop where the highest number of criminal damage and arson crimes were reported to the police in January 2024.
By Kate Mason
Published 5th Mar 2024, 17:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for January 2024.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.