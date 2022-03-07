Man found trying car doors in Worksop found by police hiding behind wheelie bins

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police managed to contain the street within a minute of a call coming in at 5.15am and found a man matching the description of the suspect hiding behind wheelie bins in Mount Avenue, Worksop.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

He remains in police custody.

Generic photo of Mount Avenue, Worksop. Credit: Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector Kim Binns, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a really good example of on-the-spot policing where officers were able to quickly arrive at the scene moments after the incident was called in, meaning they were able to instantly act on residents' concerns and make an arrest.

"I would like to thank the residents who called us to report their suspicions and I hope this gives them reassurance that we treat concerns seriously and will always act as swiftly as we can."