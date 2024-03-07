Man arrested after being caught with cocaine, knife and cannabis in Blyth

Police seized bags of cocaine and found a mobile phone stuffed down a suspect’s underpants following a car stop.
By John Smith
Published 7th Mar 2024, 07:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers also discovered a knife and cannabis inside the vehicle after pulling it over in Bawtry Road, Blyth.

The car was spotted by officers from the Road Crime Team on patrol in the area around 9.20pm on Monday, March 4.

Intelligence linked the vehicle to drug crime so it was pulled over and searches carried out of the car and driver.

A man was arrested after being caught with drugs and a knife. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA man was arrested after being caught with drugs and a knife. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A man was arrested after being caught with drugs and a knife. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

As well as the drugs and knife, officers also seized a mobile phone which was recovered from the suspect’s underpants.

Read More
Man arrested as detectives investigate Worksop cannabis grow

The suspect was made to complete a roadside drugs wipe, which tested positive for traces of cannabis.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug, possession of a knife in a public place and drug-driving.

Detective Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force’s road crime team patrol our streets and carry out proactive car stops like this if intelligence or their instincts lead officers to believe vehicles are involved in criminality.

“In this case, we have seized large amounts of drugs and a knife, as well as testing a suspect believed to be driving under the influence of drugs.”