Man arrested after being caught with cocaine, knife and cannabis in Blyth

Officers also discovered a knife and cannabis inside the vehicle after pulling it over in Bawtry Road, Blyth.

The car was spotted by officers from the Road Crime Team on patrol in the area around 9.20pm on Monday, March 4.

Intelligence linked the vehicle to drug crime so it was pulled over and searches carried out of the car and driver.

A man was arrested after being caught with drugs and a knife. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

As well as the drugs and knife, officers also seized a mobile phone which was recovered from the suspect’s underpants.

The suspect was made to complete a roadside drugs wipe, which tested positive for traces of cannabis.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug, possession of a knife in a public place and drug-driving.

Detective Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force’s road crime team patrol our streets and carry out proactive car stops like this if intelligence or their instincts lead officers to believe vehicles are involved in criminality.