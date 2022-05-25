Life-saving defibrillator, kits and training equipment stolen during burglary at Retford Football Club

Burglars targeted the Elizabethan Fields ground of Retford FC overnight between Saturday May 21 and Sunday May 22.

A fire door was damaged during the incident with access being gained into one of the changing rooms.

Football kits, training equipment and a defibrillator were all stolen and thieves also set off a fire extinguisher on the pitch.

Officers investigating the incident are now urging the public to come forward to help with their investigation and return the life-saving equipment back to the ground.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was an incredibly senseless act of theft that has seen a life-saving piece of medical equipment being stolen.

“Our officers have been out to visit the manager of the club and we are in the process of conducting a thorough investigation to find out who is responsible for the incident.

“Equipment like this is so incredibly important to help save a person’s life should it be needed, and I want to reassure the community and those who use the ground that we are doing everything we can to investigate and get to the bottom of what’s happened.

“I would ask anyone who may have any information, saw anything or has heard anything suspicious about the life-saving equipment being stolen to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information, CCTV or who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime number 22000298554, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.