Watch fresh CCTV footage released on anniversary of hit and run in Bassetlaw which left cyclist seriously injured

Father-of-two Martin Wolstenholme was reportedly knocked off his bike as he cycled home six months ago today.

The 51-year-old sustained serious injuries to his chest and shoulder after allegedly being hit by a van that then drove away without stopping.

He was instead found by a member of the public as he lay badly injured in a ditch at the side of Westbrecks Lane, South Leverton.

The collision happened at around 4.40pm on November 25, last year.

Police investigating the incident have today released CCTV footage showing a white van driving close to where the collision is believed to have taken place.

Officers would like to speak to the driver of the van, which has been described as missing black trim along the passenger side of the vehicle.

Martin Wolstenholme, aged 51, was found in a ditch at the side of Westbrecks Lane, South Leverton on November 25.

Detective Constable Chris Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would ask anyone that recognises this van and knows the person who owns it to get in touch with us immediately, as they may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

“A man was left with serious injuries that required extensive surgery following this hit-and-run incident and he is still receiving ongoing treatment six months later.

“It is extremely important that anyone with information about this incident gets in touch with the police right away, so that we can better establish exactly what happened.”

A week after the incident Martin’s wife, Carol, made a heartfelt plea for anyone with any information to come forward after their lives were turned ‘upside down’.

She praised the member of the public who came Martin’s aid and called emergency services because if they had not then he would ‘almost have certainly died,’ she said.

Anyone who has information or dash-cam footage of the incident should call 101, quoting incident 544 of 25 November 2021 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.