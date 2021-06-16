Investigation launched into cause of Worksop industrial fire

The blaze broke out at a garage on an industial estate at Claylands Avenue this morning (Wednesday, June 16), sending out billows of black smoke that could be seen across the town and beyond.

A number of crews from Worksop, Harworth, Warsop, Stockhill, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire were called in from across the region to deal with the fire.

Firefighters sealed off Claylands Avenue and tackled the blaze for hours before confirming it had been brought under control and put out at around 1pm.

A resident snapped this picture of the fire on Claylands Avenue.

A spokesman Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “The fire is now out and the road is now back open.

"Crews will re-inspect the scene later today and a fire investigation will be carried out.”

Everyone managed to leave the building safely and nobody has been harmed in the incident.