The fire broke out yesterday, Saturday, March 4, just before 8pm, at an address in Arundel Walk.

A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated, but there are no reports of any injuries.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service crews from Harworth, Misterton and Retford were joined by a South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue crew from Maltby and the aerial ladder platform from Mansfield as they tackled the blaze.

People were asked to avoid the area and nearby residents were urged keep doors and windows closed.

Officers are asking for any members of the public with any information about the incident, or with dash-cam or CCTV footage to get in touch by ringing 101 quoting incident number 693 of March 4, 2023.