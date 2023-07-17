Hundreds of litres of suspected stolen diesel recovered in rural crime operation

After reports of fuel thieves using quad bikes to break into businesses and destroy crops in Harworth, members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Bassetlaw Operation Reacher team – who were already in the area as part of an operation targeting crime in rural areas – sprung into action

Using a stinger to stop the quad from escaping, the team helped by response officers, the dog unit and the roads policing team then arrested two men on suspicion of theft and conspiring to steal, following the call on Thursday, July 13, at about 11pm.

Following further inquiries throughout the night 31 drums full of diesel were discovered and seized along with the quad bike.

A quad bike was seized in Harworth during a rural crime operation by Nottinghamshire Police. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)

The men, aged 27 and 30, have since been interviewed and bailed with conditions.

Insp Hayley Crawford, Nottinghamshire Police’s Bassetlaw district commander, said: “We are working hard to put a stop to those criminals who think they can target our rural businesses and farms and steal machinery, fuel, and destroy crops and land.

“This operation is one of the ways we are cracking down on rural criminals alongside other regular operations throughout Bassetlaw and talking to our communities and working hard to tackle their concerns.

Some 31 drums full of diesel were discovered by Nottinghamshire Police during a rural crime operation in Harworth. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)

“This is a great result for us in disrupting this kind of offending, but it also sends out a strong message to those thinking about targeting our communities. You may not see my officers, but we are there gathering evidence and will act to catch those responsible.”

Chief Insp Clive Collings, force rural crime portfolio holder, said: “We know rural communities can feel isolated and, therefore, vulnerable to criminals who might seek to target them.

“Conducting operations like this is key for us in our ongoing efforts to keep our communities safe and businesses protected.

“But we also rely on our communities to keep us informed of any suspicious or criminal behaviour. I want to appeal to farmers, businesses, homeowners, or anyone who has any information that might help us disrupt criminality and arrest those responsible to report it to us.

