Speeding biker vaulted fence in bid to evade police in Nottinghamshire

Nottingham Crown Court heard 23-year-old Joe Onley was spotted riding recklessly – speeding, pulling wheelies, spinning his rear tyre and dangerously overtaking vehicles – by a passing police aircraft.

Police pursuit drivers struggled to stay in sight of him as he drove at high speed on the afternoon of Friday, April 15, 2021, the court heard.

Initially, he was unaware the police were following him, but immediately turned and sped away when he spotted a police car.

Officers finally caught up with him in Kelham, but he then attempted a U-turn and mounted a pavement – colliding with officers and falling from his bike at low speed.

Onley, who was uninsured and riding on false plates, then tried to flee on foot, diving headlong over a fence and hedge, before running through the grounds of a farm.

However, guided by the crew of the aircraft, he was quickly detained by officers on the ground.

Onley, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, later admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and fraudulently using a registration mark.

He was jailed for nine months, suspended for two years, given 180 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £350 in costs and banned from driving for two years.

PC Sarah Clifton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling display of riding that could easily have ended in tragedy.