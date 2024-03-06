Homeless Worksop man fought with police after locking himself in hostel bathroom

A homeless Worksop man who battled police after locking himself in the bathroom of a hostel will remain in prison until he's due to appear in court to face separate charges.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 6th Mar 2024, 13:29 GMT
Support workers at Hope for the Homeless on Queens Street called police when James Rourke barged in when he was drunk, on January 19.

Officers found him locked in a bathroom and tried to get him to come out but he refused to do so.

He was confrontational when they managed to get in and he punched one officer to the left of his face.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
When he was placed in the back of the police car he shouted: "I will stamp on your f****** jaw. I will burn your f****** house down."

He has one relevant previous conviction from February 2022 and is in breach of a conditional discharge for sending a threatening message from April last year.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Rourke is currently remanded in custody ahead of a trial for stalking and harassment at Derby Crown Court on March 27.

He said magistrates couldn't impose a community order and suggested the case should be adjourned until after the crown court matters are dealt with.

Rourke, aged 20, formerly of Queen Street, Worksop, but now of no fixed address, admitted assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening words or behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody on the basis he might commit further offences until he appears at Derby Crown Court.