Gas fitter locked up for stalking of vulnerable Worksop woman

A stalker who became fixated on a vulnerable Worksop widow after he repaired her boiler has been jailed for continuing to harass her despite a court order.

Craig Foulstone began pestering her within weeks of an interim stalking protection order being made in September, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

The woman noticed him brush past her in a pub while she was out with friends in Sheffield city centre on October 12, said Christopher Grabowski, prosecuting.

Hours later he tried to approach her in a different pub. Foulstone turned up at her home on three occasions earlier in October and left letters for her.

Craig Foulstone. (Picture: Nottinghamshire police.)

Officers found he had created Facebook profiles under false names without informing police. And they discovered he had carried a knife in a public place which breached a suspended sentence order.

In a statement Foulstone's victim said: "Somedays I think he is everywhere and I have to go home. Somedays I can't even go out of the house."

She described changing her routine to avoid potential contact with him, constantly checks number plates in case she spots Foulstone's vehicle, and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Sometimes I can't be certain he's not here," she said. "Every day I wake up and feel scared."

Describing herself as "vulnerable" after losing her husband, she said: "I think this is why he chose to pick on me."

The court heard Foulstone has 11 previous convictions for 18 offences, including breaches of restraining orders in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Recorder Richard Davis said he was concerned about Foulstone's 2010 conviction against a previous partner and told him: "You should be in no doubt as to the level of emotional harm she has suffered."

Clarkson Baptiste, mitigating, said Foulstone, who fell "head over heels in love" with her and "didn't realise what harm he was doing," wanted to apologise to his victim.

Foulstone, aged 58, of Packman's Way, Grenoside, Sheffield, admitted five breaches of a restraining order and breaching a suspended sentence.

On Wednesday, the judge handed him 15 months and activated the six month suspended sentence to make a total of 21 months in prison.

A ten-year restraining order was also imposed which bans him from contacting the woman and entering Worksop.