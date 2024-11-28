Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district

Here are some recent cases from the magistrates’ courts.

Patrick Williams, 43, of Station Road, Whitwell, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £40 with £250 compensation, £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Martin Porter, 37, of Strawberry Road, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay £190 compensation.

Nikki Hill, 31, of Field Road, Thorne, Doncaster, admitted: driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 20 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £614 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £246 surcharge.

Darron Bowles, 51, of no fixed abode, Worksop area, admitted: making threats, assault an emergency worker, racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment, and criminal damage. He was jailed for four months.

Simon Adams, 46, of Grange Avenue, Misterton, Doncaster, found guilty (proved in absence): begging in a public place. He received a six month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Paul Scutt, 49, of Serlby Park Drive, Bircotes, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £202, with £310 cost and £111 compensation.

Dean Wood, 54, of Albert Road, Retford, admitted: sex offenders register - failing to comply with notification requirements. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.

Liam Gilfoyle, 35, of White Avenue, Worksop, admitted: breach of post sentence supervision. He was ordered to carry out 30 hours of unpaid work.

Jason Emmerson, 28, of Keswick Road, Worksop, admitted: breach of a community order made by mansfield. He was ordered to carry out 173 hours of unpaid work within the next 18 months.

Michael Kealy, 40, of Albert Road, Retford, found guilty in absence: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. He was fined £660 with a £264 surcharge and £250 costs. He was disqualified for 6 months. His driving record was endorsed with 6 penalty points.