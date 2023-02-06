Fifty barrels of suspected stolen diesel seized from Bassetlaw property

Officers decided to take a closer look at a property in Thornhill Road, Harworth, on February 2, and were met with 50 barrels of fuel all suspected to be stolen red and white diesel.

Neighbourhood officers from the Bassetlaw team turned up at the address just after 7pm and found the barrels line up in the alleyway at the side of the house.

Fuel theft is an issue that plagues the rural community and continues to be a strong focus for officers and inspectors.

An investigation is now underway to determine who is responsible.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “We know fuel theft is an issue that affects our rural community including farmers, lorry drivers. That’s why we are working so hard to tackle it.

“We regularly take part in operations aimed at clamping down on fuel theft and act on intelligence, so this discovery on Thursday night is a great find in relation to our mission to stop and prevent incidents like this from happening across the county.

“I want to again encourage the public to talk to us and report anything suspicious to help us put a stop to these issues that blight so many people’s lives and businesses.

“We have noticed quad bikes with trailers attached are frequently being used to steal fuel so are always keen to ask anyone who suspects any criminal behaviour to get in touch with us and report it.”

