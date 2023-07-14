Extra police patrols launched after spike in burglaries in parts of Worksop

Noticing a rise in the number of burglaries and attempted burglaries taking place in the Gateford area of the town, the neighbourhood policing team put a plan into action to stop opportunistic thieves preying on innocent victims and homeowners.

Patrols have been increased in and around the Gateford area with the team out speaking to residents to ease their concerns and answer any queries.

Patrolling at all hours of the day in cars and on foot the officers have been thanked by homeowners for their continued reassuring presence in the area.

Officers on patrol in the Gateford area of Worksop

PC Lee Ryan who put the plan into action has been carrying out the extra patrols alongside other PCs and PCSOs in the area and gaining intelligence on suspected criminals.

PC Ryan: “We spotted a trend occurring of burglaries taking place and were also picking up on concern from the people who lived on the affected streets.

“By putting more of our officers into the area it not only provides reassurance to the community and homeowners but also helps deter criminals from targeting their houses.

“We know that burglars and criminals don’t stick to any time schedule and neither do we - so we’ve been out at all times of the day keeping a watchful eye.

“It’s great to hear from some of the residents how reassured they feel and knowing they can come and speak to us if ever they need anything.

“Keeping our communities safe and members of the public feeling protected remains our main priority.

“I want to urge people to get in touch with us if you spot something suspicious no matter how insignificant or trivial you think it may be.”

If you are worried about crime in your area please speak to a patrolling officer, make a report via the non-emergency police contact number 101, or in an emergency always dial 999.