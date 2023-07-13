News you can trust since 1895
Boozed-up Bassetlaw driver dodged court date for a year before his arrest

A boozed-up Bassetlaw man who was arrested driving his mum's car without a licence didn't bother to turn up for a court appearance and was arrested a year later.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Police officers spotted Andrew Middleton driving a blue Toyota Verso erratically and over the speed limit in Harworth, at 11pm on April 17, last year, said prosecutor Andrew Middleton.

He failed to stop when they activated their blue lights and they followed him for half a mile before he turned sharply and stopped.

A breath test showed he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. His driver's licence had expired and he was driving his mum's car.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
The 37-year-old failed to attend court in May last year and he was arrested on a warrant in June.

Middleton, of Sandringham Court, Bircotes, admitted drink-driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and failing to stop, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on June 17.

The court heard he has six previous convictions and was last in trouble in 2020.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said he had been celebrating a birthday at his mother's house and knows he shouldn't have driven.

“He accepts that he panicked and he is worried about the impact of his court appearance on his partner and family,” she said.

The dad-of-four, who has just started a gardening job, had a lot going on his life.

“It is now 15 months since he committed these offences and he has kept out of trouble since,” she added.

On Thursday, MIddleton was disqualified for 18 months. He received a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.