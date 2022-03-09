Jonathon Bran, aged 19, and Cameron Hemmings, 21, made a beeline straight for the man as he walked alone along the Chesterfield Canal towpath, heading into the centre of Worksop in December last year.

The duo then pulled out a knuckleduster and demanded he give them money.

Another man tried to come to his aid while he was still in the water but was then assaulted by Bran and Hemmings who tried and failed to get money from him during a second botched robbery attempt.

The man stayed in the freezing canal for around 15 minutes before managing to swim across to the bank on the other side to escape.

Police officers found the victim and took him to hospital following the incident which happened at around 2.30pm on December 2 last year.

The duo then robbed a man in Gateford Road at around 3.20pm the same day – taking £10 from his wallet before running off.

Bran and Hemmings appeared before Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, having pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Bran, of Nuthall Road, Basford, was locked up for three years and four months in a young offenders’ institution.

Hemmings, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years and eight months in a young offenders’ institution.

Detective Constable India Woodrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Bran and Hemmings carried out a series of robbery attempts in the space of just an hour.

“Their actions that day left one man hurt and led another man to feel so threatened that he had to jump into a freezing canal to avoid being put in serious harm.

“Robbery is an incredibly serious offence that can have a long-lasting impact on victims, not just physically but also from an emotional standpoint too.

“It is for this reason that we work so hard to eradicate this type of behaviour from our society and to ensure that anyone who commits an offence such as this is punished and feels the full force of the law.”