The victim was walking along the Chesterfield Canal towpath, heading into the centre of Worksop, when he was reportedly approached by the men.

In fear for his safety, the man jumped into the canal.

He was in the freezing water for about 15 minutes before he managed to swim back to the bank and get out after the men had left.

A 19-year-old and a 21-year-old have been charged with robbery, and two counts of attempted robbery among other charges.

Police officers found him and took him to hospital following the incident which happened around 2.30pm yesterday (Thursday December 2).

Another man who tried to come to the victim’s aid while he was in the water was allegedly punched in the face. He attended hospital with swelling and bruising.

At around 3.15pm yesterday, Nottinghamshire Police received another report that a man had been allegedly robbed by two men as he walking along Gateford Road towards the town centre.

The victim was robbed of £10 before the men ran off. He wasn’t hurt during the incident.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and arrested two men nearby in connection with the three incidents which are currently being treated as linked.

Further allegations of a man being assaulted and robbed earlier in the day, in Sandy Lane, Worksop, are also being linked at this time.

Jonathon Bran, aged 19, from Nuthall Road, Nottingham, and Cameron Hemmings, aged 21, of no fixed address, are charged with robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

They have been remanded in custody and are set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday December 4).

Detective Constable Emma Dalton, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we have now been able to charge two suspects over these allegations.

“Robbery is an incredibly serious offence which can have a long-lasting impact on victims.