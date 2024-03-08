Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jade Richardson was drunk and carrying a can of beer when she went to an address at 2.30pm, on October 26, 2022.

Alice Butterworth, prosecuting, said Richardson banged on the patio window and shouted one racist word before telling her victim: "Get the f*** out here or I will smash your face in."

The court heard she has 28 previous convictions for 68 offences, mostly before 2014, but was convicted of racially-aggravated harassment in May 2023 when she used racist language towards pharmacy workers.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said she was a prolific offender until she received a hospital order in 2014 after her misuse of drugs led to “a significant mental health breakdown”.

“She was able to deal with her chronic drug problems, and hence we have a long period of time when she was offence-free,” Mr Pridham said.

But Richardson began a relationship with an addict who re-introduced her to drugs and they began stealing to fund their habits. She has now resolved her drug problem.

“She went around to sort a problem out that was none of her business,” he said. “It is very much spur of the moment.

”It's impossible to order compensation because the complainant was unable to provide a value.”

Richardson, 35, of Northwood, Worksop, pleaded guilty to racially-aggravated criminal damage on the day of a trial, on February 14.

On Thursday magistrates in Mansfield ordered her to pay £100 compensation, along with a £95 surcharge and £150 costs.