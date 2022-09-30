Drugs, cash and illegal weapons seized in Worksop house raids

The coordinated raids saw officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing teams kick down the doors of three addresses, ‘acting on intelligence of criminal behaviour taking place’.

Homes in Gladstone Street and Cresswell Street were raided yesterday, Thursday, September 29, shortly after 3.30pm.

Neighbourhood officers, alongside tactical support officers and a police dog, arrested four people at the different addresses.

Officers prepare to raid one of the properties.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said that suspected class A and B drugs were recovered from multiple addresses, along with offensive weapons, cash, and mobile phones.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 54-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a firearm without a certificate.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear at court.

Police search one of the properties.

All four remained in police custody this afternoon, as officers’ enquiries continue.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw district commander, said: “These coordinated intelligence-led raids are a result of weeks of hard work by my team and intelligence officers.

“Drugs, weapons and crime destroy people’s lives and make the lives of those in our communities a misery, which is why we will always listen to any resident's concerns and maintain the pressure on local suspects until they are arrested and hauled up in front of the courts.

“This was some great work by my officers and the teams from across the force and I want to thank them all for their efforts.

“If you are involved in the trade of illegal drugs and use of offensive weapons, there is every chance you’ll be paid a visit next, criminality has no place in our society and we will carry on cracking down on those who take part.”