Industrial Watch aims to cut commercial crime in Worksop

The North Nottinghamshire business improvement district has announced the new safety initiative, which aims to help protect firms in commercial areas across Bassetlaw, including Worksop.

The scheme is due to be launched at Retford Enterprise Centre on Thursday, October 6 – and membership is free to North Notts BID members.

Industrial Watch is the latest scheme to be introduced by the North Notts business crime reduction partnership and complements the existing Shop Watch and Pub Watch initiatives running in Worksop and Retford town centres.

Sally Gillborn, North Notts BID chief executive.

Advertisement

The partnership includes business owners, the police, council, civic societies and business forums working to tackle business crime.

Sally Gillborn, BID chief executive, said: “The input from businesses in the industrial areas is vital to help tackle crime in both the rural and built-up areas of the district.

“We want to equip members with the right tools and knowledge through the delivery of initiatives, training and shared insight in the fight against business crime.

“Industrial Watch will help identify crime, safeguard businesses, strengthen measures to reduce impacts and prevent individuals from carrying out criminal acts.”

Advertisement

The scheme’s events will allow business owners to share their experiences of crime and talk about future prevention.

Rachel Oates, general manager at online furniture retailer Melody Maison, of Lords Wood Road, Harworth, said: “As a business based in Harworth with three large warehouses, we are pleased with the announcement and launch of the scheme.

“Over the past eight years on our industrial estate, there have been many break-ins, which a scheme such as the industrial watch may have helped assist.

Advertisement

“We hope the scheme will bring a safer industrial neighbourhood.”

Ms Gillborn said: “Shop Watch and Pub Watch have operated successfully in Worksop and Retford for many years – in the BID’s first term we introduced a new, digital radio scheme for members of Pub Watch and Shop Watch, which has helped to reduce crime.