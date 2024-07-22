Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Worksop have arrested two suspects.

Officers were called to Retford Road after receiving reports a man had been injured outside a property.

Police arrived around 3.20am today (22 July) and discovered a man with injuries not believed to be life-altering.

Two suspects were detained by officers, with an investigation currently underway to establish exactly what happened.

A 25-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police are now asking anyone to come forward who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist them.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Due to this taking place in the early hours of the morning, we appreciate not many people will have seen this with their own eyes.

“We would however ask that anyone who lives nearby or drove through the area at the time reviews any CCTV or dash-cam footage they have.

“There is a chance they may have, without knowing, recorded something that could provide us with the valuable piece of evidence needed to get to the bottom of what happened here.

“We have arrested two suspects as part of our investigation so far, but our inquiries are still very much ongoing, so the public could have a part to play in assisting us.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 44 of 22 July 2024, or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”