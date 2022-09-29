Double arrest after van in Worksop loaded with ‘large quantity’ of cannabis plants

A member of the public called 999 after suspecting two men in Shepherd’s Avenue, Worksop, were loading drugs into a van shortly after 6pm, September 27.

Response officers travelled to the area and located the suspect vehicle before stopping it along the A1 northbound at Blyth.

A large quantity of cannabis plants and growing equipment were then found in black bin bags inside the van.

Two men have been arrested after officers pulled over a van filled with drugs

Advertisement

The two occupants – aged 29 and 46 – were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Sergeant Jamie Bower, of Nottinghamshire Police’s prisoner handling team, said: “Following the report, officers responded quickly to locate the van and prevent a quantity of drugs from hitting the streets.

“The production and supply of drugs have a hugely detrimental impact on communities and we are committed to doing all we can to remove those involved in such criminality.

Advertisement

“Information from the public is vital for this fight and I'd urge anyone with any information about suspected drug-related activity in their community to get in touch with us. You will be listened to and we will investigate the matter.