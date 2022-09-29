Appeal to trace cyclist after ladders theft in Worksop

Officers were alerted after a dog walker spotted a man acting suspiciously in a garden in Queensway, Worksop.

The suspect then left the scene on a bike carrying the ladders at around 12.30pm on September 7.

Officers investigating the burglary have analysed CCTV across the area and are now in a position to release images of a cyclist they would like to speak to.

Police Constable Kirsty Moult, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is extremely important that anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information that could assist our inquiries comes forward.

“We’d particularly like to speak to the man riding a bicycle in this picture, who may be able to help with our investigation, or anyone who witnessed him cycling in Albion Close, Worksop, or nearby streets.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 293 of September 7 2022.

