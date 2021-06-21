Destruction of two police cars in Worksop 'utterly incomprehensible'

Detectives have launched an investigation into the incident and are exploring a possible link to a burglary that happened minutes after the fires were started.

Officers at Worksop Police Station in Potter Street were alarmed when they saw two parked cars on fire outside in Newgate Street car park at around 2.20am this morning (Monday, June 21).

Fire crews were called to put out the blaze and once the area was safe, it was established the police cars were damaged beyond repair.

Two police cars were destroyed in the 'incomprehensible' offence.

No one was injured in either incident but Inspector Neil Bellamy, district commander for Bassetlaw, has stressed how ‘serious’ the consequences could have been.

Insp Bellamy said: “Arson is an incredibly serious offence that can carry a potentially significant jail sentence.

"The fact that this was targeted at police station where officers work to keep people safe is utterly incomprehensible.

“Not only does this pose a significant cost to the taxpayer but it also has an impact on resources.

“It is a mindless, disrespectful and shameful attack on the police and it is very lucky that no one was injured.

“Fires can very quickly get out of control and I am thankful to our colleagues in Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service for their quick response to the incident.

“We are now working to establish who did this and will be ensuring there is a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kim Binns is overseeing the investigations into the arson and a report of a car being stolen from a house in Blyth.

Det Ch Insp Binns said: “Officers were called to a house in Blyth this morning after it was reported a Mercedes AMG was stolen from a driveway.

“That incident happened minutes after the initial report of arson and we are exploring a potential link between the two incidents, however, it is still early days in our investigations.

“We are keeping an open mind and will be exploring a number of lines of enquiry as part of our investigations.

“I would now appeal to anyone who may have information on what happened in either incident to come forward.”

Stephen Copson, station manager at Worksop Fire Station, said: “Not only is arson a serious offence, it risks the lives of the public and emergency service personnel, ruins the environment and costs millions of pounds in damage.

“Aside to this, the demands on resources from arson and deliberate fires outweighs other incident types, resulting in our resources being diverted away from life risk incidents and prevention activities.

“Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police are conducting a joint investigation into the incident. We urge that if you have any information regarding this incident that you come forward, and if you see anyone setting a deliberate fire then you can report anonymously to FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558.”

Anyone who has information or footage that could aid detectives in their investigation should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 78 of June 21 2021.