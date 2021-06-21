Worksop car park closed after police vehicles are set on fire

The two police cars were seen on fire in Newgate Street car park at round 2.20am this morning.

Nottinghamshire Police has appealed for witnesses.

Inspector Neil Bellamy, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “A scene is in place in Newgate Street car park after two police cars were damaged in a fire.

Police have closed off Newgate Street car park, in Worksop.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances after the cars were seen on fire at around 2.20am this morning.

"No-one was injured in the incident and the car park will be closed while officers make their enquiries.

“I would now appeal for anyone who may have information on the incident to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 78 of June 21, 2021.”