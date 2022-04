Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said yesterday that a call from a concerned driver informed them of an X3 which was swerving between lanes on the motorway.

When the driver of the vehicle was stopped at junction 30, for Barlborough, they were found to be nearly twice the drink-drive limit.

The driver has been arrested and charged

Police thanked the concerned driver who alerted them, saying their action had stopped a ‘potential killer’