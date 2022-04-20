Council closes park near Worksop after arson attack causes £10,000 of damage to playground

A park near Worksop has been closed after an arson attack caused around £10,000 worth of damage.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 10:57 am

Firefighters were called to a blaze in the park in Beckett Avenue, in Carlton-in-Lindrick at 7.30pm on Monday.

A tyre had been set alight which then spread to surrounding playground equipment.

Fire crews had also attended the same place on Sunday where clothes had been set on fire.

Bassetlaw District Council statement said the park will be closed until further notice because “vandals have maliciously damaged a children’s play area.”

The statement added: “Because of the severity of the damage caused, the park will be closed until further notice and this equipment will have to be removed, costing in the region of £10,000 to replace.”

“If you have any information about this incident, please report it to Nottinghamshire Police by calling 101.”

