Council closes park near Worksop after arson attack causes £10,000 of damage to playground

Firefighters were called to a blaze in the park in Beckett Avenue, in Carlton-in-Lindrick at 7.30pm on Monday.

A tyre had been set alight which then spread to surrounding playground equipment.

Fire crews had also attended the same place on Sunday where clothes had been set on fire.

The damage caused to the play equipment in Carlton-in-Lindrick.

Bassetlaw District Council statement said the park will be closed until further notice because “vandals have maliciously damaged a children’s play area.”

The statement added: “Because of the severity of the damage caused, the park will be closed until further notice and this equipment will have to be removed, costing in the region of £10,000 to replace.”

“If you have any information about this incident, please report it to Nottinghamshire Police by calling 101.”

The damage caused to the play equipment in Carlton-in-Lindrick.