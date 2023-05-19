Contains distressing images: RSPCA seeks owner of dog left to die on waste ground near Worksop Railway Station

The female dog, who was around six to 12 months old, was found on land behind Welbeck Street close to Worksop Railway Station in Nottinghamshire.

A member of the public contacted the animal charity and RSPCA inspector Leanne Booth went to the aid of the canine on Sunday, May 14, but sadly she passed away by the time the officer arrived at a local vets.

There is a possibility the white and tan coloured dog was abandoned at the location she was found. But if not it is unlikely she had strayed far from her home as her condition was too weak.

Worksop Railway Station

Inspector Booth said: “This poor dog was completely emaciated. She was cold and wet and unfortunately she had passed away by the time I arrived at the vets.

“She isn't microchipped, but I don't believe she will have strayed far and she may even have been dumped. We would be grateful for any information about this dog, so we can find out who owns her.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.

The dog died before it could be seen by a vet

Cruel abandonments of pets continue to rise. Last month (April) alone, the RSPCA received 1,508 reports to its emergency line about an animal being abandoned. That compares with 1,370 incidents for the same month last year, a rise of 9.6 per cent.

