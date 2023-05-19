To celebrate Ben Rhodes taking over the popular shopping destination, a special event was hosted on Thursday, May 18, when TV antiques expert James Lewis officially cut the ribbon.

James, who is founder and director of Bamfords Auctioneers and regularly appears on TV show Flog It, then gave antique valuations in the courtyard in exchange for donations – with all proceeds going to Born Free Foundation and the League of Friends of Bassetlaw Hospital.

The event, at the venue in Carlton Road, also featured a tombola and plenty of fizz.

Carlton House Antique centre opens in Worksop. seen James Lewis and Edward Otter from Bamfords with Katrina Black, Angela Canning-Jones and Eileen Canning.

New owner Ben hailed the day as a huge success.

He said: “It was really good. So many people turned out to see James and get their items valued – we had to stop giving out tickets in the end because he was so busy.

“All the tables were filled and everyone enjoyed prosecco and orange juice on arrival. We also had a tombola going on all day with lots of prizes being won.

“We were definitely lucky with the weather and was nice to see lots of new faces as well.”

Ben took over the popular antiques and crafts centre at the start of this month and hopes to build on its legacy in the years to come.

The 28-year-old has had a passion for antiques from an early age, when he began collecting Pelham Puppets.

He said: “I started collecting when I was about 10, after my nan took me to an antiques fair.

“Now I tend to mostly collect hand-painted porcelain items like Stevenson and Hancock and Royal Worcester.”

He went on to work with James Lewis as a teenager, before spending years buying and selling at antique fairs and various centres across the country.

Ben is now thrilled to own his very own space in Worksop.

“I’ve spent so much time working in antique centres and now I’ve actually bought one,” he said.

“Since moving in, I’ve taken on loads of new antiques traders and crafters.