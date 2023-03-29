Clumber Park murder trial latest - Legal arguments continue with jury now expected to be sworn in later today
Legal arguments were, this morning, continuing ahead of the trial of two men charged with the murder of an 85-year-old man – whose body was discovered in Clumber Park.
The men are awaiting trial at Nottingham Crown Court alongside another man, and a woman, who have been charged with assisting an offender after the body of Henry Thwaite was found at a roadside.
On the first day of proceedings into the case, legal arguments were heard by prosecution and defence barristers before trial Judge Nirmal Shant KC, Recorder of Nottingham.
Legal arguments continued this morning ahead of the jury being sworn in. This is now expected to happen later today, in the trial that could run for seven weeks.
This will be followed by opening statements from counsel outlining the case, which is now expected to commence on Monday.
Luke Roe, aged 33, of Potter Street, Worksop, and Matthew Roe, aged 24, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, have both been charged with murder and fraud by false representation in connection with the investigation.
Luke Roe has been charged with criminal damage and Matthew Roe with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
They were charged with murder after Mr Thwaite's body was discovered in Limetree Avenue, near Clumber Park, at around 9am on Sunday, July 24.
He was found dead at the side of the road in a wooded area leading to the National Trust's Clumber Park.
Kevin Roe, aged 60, and Abbie Dixon, aged 27, both of Watson Road, Worksop, have been charged with assisting an offender.