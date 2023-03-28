Man jumped into Worksop canal in bid to escape after smashing stolen car into pub

Officers were alerted to a vehicle being taken from Thackeray’s Lane, Woodthorpe, shortly after 8pm yesterday (Monday, March 27).

Responding cops were able to track the car's movements as it sped through the county and made its way into Worksop.

After the vehicle failed to stop it then crashed into the side of the Lockside pub, Victoria Square, Worksop.

Police at the scene of the collision - Credit: Sean Turley

A man was arrested at the scene after quick working officers tracked a man down who had gone into the canal in a bid to escape.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, and driving a vehicle dangerously.

He remains in custody as inquiries continue.

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured during this incident.

“This manner of driving placed not only the people inside the pub at risk of harm but the driver themselves, our officers, and members of the public in the area.

“I want to thank motorists and the community for their patience last night while we dealt with the incident and worked with our partners to make sure the area was safe.

Worksop residents saw the carnage, which caused significant damage to the side of the pub.

Video footage also showed the alleged offender struggling in the water as police searchlights honed in on him.