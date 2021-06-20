CCTV appeal after 'terrifying' Bassetlaw pharmacy raid by masked man armed with hammer

The man ran into the store in Carolgate, Retford, on a busy Saturday afternoon while customers were inside.

He shouted at staff and shoppers to stay back before using a hammer to smash the glass on a perfume counter containing brands such as Paco Rabanne and Diesel.

CCTV captured him taking items out of the display and placing them into an orange carrier bag. He then fled the store on a push bike.

Do you know him? The man was captured on CCTV raiding the pharmacy in Retford. Image: Notts Police, via Facebook.

The incident happened at 5pm on 6 June.

Detective Constable Emma Dalton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident would have undoubtedly been terrifying for the staff and shoppers who witnessed it and we are working very hard to find who did this.

"We urge anyone who knows or can identify the man in these pictures to come forward. The suspect is white and he was wearing a balaclava, grey and blue hoody and dark tracksuit bottoms.

"I want to reassure the public that we are committed to ensuring our high streets remain a safe space for everyone to enjoy. We are doing all we can to track down the individual involved and bring him to justice,” Det Con Dalton added.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 628 of 5 June.