South Yorkshire Police say the body, although not officially identified, is “strongly believed” to be that of a 44-year-old Lee Bowman who went missing from the Thurcroft area of Rotherham on Sunday, October 31.

Police had become increasingly concerned for the “family man” with connections to Ollerton and Worksop and had appealed for sightings.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers searching for missing Rotherham man, Lee Bowman, 44 (missing since October 31) can sadly confirm a body of a man has been found in Thurcroft.

