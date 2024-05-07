Bassetlaw woman punched a mother at home-time in school playground over dog dispute
Morgan Lindsay yanked her victim by her pony tail and hit her at least three times at Serlby Park Academy on the afternoon of January 17.
Her daughter asked: "Why did that woman punch you mummy?" and the incident was recorded on CCTV, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
In a statement Lindsay’s victim said: “I feel I am always looking behind me. I am frightened for the safety of my children. I am worried about what the repercussions of reporting this to the police will be.”
The court heard the defendant's younger sister got involved in a verbal argument with the victim outside her home a few days earlier.
When the victim asked her to move across the road so she could let her dog out, Lindsay’s sister said: “I am not moving my f****** dog.”
The victim let her dog out and it ran straight over to the sister’s dog, warning her: “If you boot my dog I will boot you.”
The defendant must have been told by her sister and the incident was blown out of all proportion, said Ms Allsop.
Later that day Lindsay, aged 23, shouted at the victim to come outside, saying “she didn’t give a f*** if there were children,” and threatened to hurt her when she next saw her. Lindsay told police she couldn’t recall whether or not she punched or slapped her.
The court heard she has a previous conviction for four assaults in Retford from July 2021.
Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said there was “a significant amount of context as to why this incident happened.”
Lindsay, formerly of Buckingham Court, Harworth, and now of Norfolk Road, Bircotes, admitted assault by beating when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The case was adjourned until May 28 for a probation report and Lindsay was granted unconditional bail. The presiding magistrate urged her to avoid all contact with her victim.