Bassetlaw woman punched a mother at home-time in school playground over dog dispute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morgan Lindsay yanked her victim by her pony tail and hit her at least three times at Serlby Park Academy on the afternoon of January 17.

Her daughter asked: "Why did that woman punch you mummy?" and the incident was recorded on CCTV, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement Lindsay’s victim said: “I feel I am always looking behind me. I am frightened for the safety of my children. I am worried about what the repercussions of reporting this to the police will be.”

The court heard the defendant's younger sister got involved in a verbal argument with the victim outside her home a few days earlier.

When the victim asked her to move across the road so she could let her dog out, Lindsay’s sister said: “I am not moving my f****** dog.”

The victim let her dog out and it ran straight over to the sister’s dog, warning her: “If you boot my dog I will boot you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant must have been told by her sister and the incident was blown out of all proportion, said Ms Allsop.

Later that day Lindsay, aged 23, shouted at the victim to come outside, saying “she didn’t give a f*** if there were children,” and threatened to hurt her when she next saw her. Lindsay told police she couldn’t recall whether or not she punched or slapped her.

The court heard she has a previous conviction for four assaults in Retford from July 2021.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said there was “a significant amount of context as to why this incident happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay, formerly of Buckingham Court, Harworth, and now of Norfolk Road, Bircotes, admitted assault by beating when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.