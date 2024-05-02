Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw
and live on Freeview channel 276
Calum Jackson, 41, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop and breaching a criminal behaviour order. He was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay compensation of £64.
Connor Gyte, 23, of Church Street, Worksop, admitted: possess knife in a public place. He received a three month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Nicholas Ridding, 43, of White House Road, Bircotes, admitted: theft from a shop and breach of community order. He was jailed for six months and ordered to pay compensation of £148.
Jade Richardson, 35, of Northwood, Worksop, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage. She received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £100 compensation with £100 costs and a £95 surcharge.
Thomas Blanche, 39, of Rosebery Hill, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. He received a 12 month community order with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 10 day rehabilitation days and 140 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay compensation of £150 and banned from Ye Olde Ramme Inn, Church Street, Mansfield, for six months.
Melissa Betts, 32, of Rosebery Hill, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. She received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay compensation of £150 and banned from Ye Olde Ramme Inn, Church Street, Mansfield, for six months.
Jason Hesslewood, 43, of East Street, Harworth, admitted: possess knife in a public place. He received a four month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Elena Constantin, 45, of Dudley Road, Birmingham, admitted: theft from a shop. She was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
Bakaa Tsiane, 45, of Keswick Road, Worksop, admitted: driving without a licence and with 41 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £350 with £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.
Ricky White, 37, of Moor Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 44 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
Ashley Beard, 30, of Stanley Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 94 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 40 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.
Samuel Hardy, 35, of Normanton Close, Edwinstowe, admitted: driving with 123 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 30 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He received a 12 month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and five rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
Lyndsey Webster, 47, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place. She was fined £120 with £85 costs.
Dwaine Clegg, 42, of Carlton Road, Worksop, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour and assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He received a 12-month community order with a 31-day programme and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £400 compensation and £85 costs.
Johnathan Hancock, 54, of Plantation Hill, Worksop, admitted: driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £246 and ordered to pay a £98 surcharge and £85 costs.
Robert Harkess, 31, of Vicars Court, Clipstone, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour, criminal damage and assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a 12 month community order with 160 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation with an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.
Joseph Meehan, 37, of Lymington Road, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. He received a six month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
Ebby Hames, 36, of Hibbert Crescent, Sutton, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour. She received a 12 month community order with five rehabilitation days and 140 hours of unpaid work.