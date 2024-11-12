Bassetlaw woman nearly three times over drink-drive limit when she collided with another car

A Bassetlaw woman was nearly three times over the drink drive limit when she collided with another car, a court has heard.

Siobhan Thompson's Audi was one of two vehicles damaged in the accident on Scrooby Road, in Harworth, on October 25, said Ben Payne, prosecuting.

She ran off up the road but was chased and caught by an officer while holding an Audi key.

She was initially silent and a roadside breath test revealed she had 96 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Because the airbags went off in her car she was taken to hospital to be assessed.

The formal breath test was conducted at 1am and a reading of 84 microgrammes was found.

The court heard she has two previous convictions and she was last in trouble for drink driving in September 2020, which triggers a mandatory three-year driving ban.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Thompson is a single mum who works long shifts in a warehouse and would struggle to travel to any unpaid work imposed by the court.

She was given credit for her early guilty plea and the admissions she made at the scene.

Thompson, aged 34, of Well Hill Drive, Harworth, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She was banned from driving for three years but magistrates decided against offering her the opportunity to reduce the disqualification with a rehabilitation course because she has already taken it once.

She was fined £653 with a £261 surcharge and £85 costs.