Bassetlaw woman forged documents to cheat her family out of their inheritance

Amanda Elam acted as the executrix of her uncle's estate and had lasting power of attorney along with his nephew, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

After his death in September 2019 she claimed she had lent him significant sums towards the purchase and adaptation of a bungalow.

Elam, aged 54, sent a solicitor's letter asserting she opened a joint account with her uncle and had deposited just under £100,000 in loans.

But when she was confronted by police she admitted using forged letters and documents to falsely support her claim.

“Unlike many similar cases she has no gambling habit or debts,” the prosecuting barrister said. “It seems her motivation was just to secure more money for the sake of it.”

A relative said her actions prevented the family from grieving and caused "excruciatingly stress," adding he was “infuriated and disgusted” that she tricked their uncle into trusting her.

“It was fraudulent activity over a period of time that involved a significant degree of planning,” the prosecutor said, adding that a civil case about other money is ongoing.

Elam’s defence barrister said: “She claimed she was carrying out her uncle's wishes. She accepts the way she went about carrying out his wishes was wrong.

"She wasn't motivated by financial gain. It was simply fulfilling the wishes of her uncle.”

She said Elam has no previous convictions and custody would be a “massive shock” that would impact her family and business.

Elam, of Thrumpton Lane, Retford, admitted three counts of fraud by false representation in the magistrates' court on August 22 last year.

Sentencing her for gains of £32,000, rather than the £57,000 alleged by the prosecution, Recorder Adrian Jack told her: “I am prepared to accept this was out of character but nonetheless you were motivated by the desire to get more money from your uncle's estate than you were entitled to.

"You abused your position as executrix to further your claim.”