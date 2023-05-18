Bassetlaw teens arrested after homeowners catch attempted burglars checking homes

Heading to Devonshire Road, Harworth, just before 12.20am, on Wednesday, May 17, response officers searched the area after being alerted by South Yorkshire Police that two men had been spotted acting suspiciously looking into cars and houses.

Investigating officers quickly spotted two suspects matching the description in possession of gloves and torches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A later search also found numerous screwdrivers discarded in the area.

Two teenagers were arrested

Two 18-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

Both remain in custody while inquiries continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Constable Millie Gillett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated burglary team, said: “This was quick work by officers in the area and thanks to the tip-off from South Yorkshire Police we were able to respond and apprehend two suspects.

“We know the impact burglaries can have, which is why we have two dedicated teams solely focused on bringing those responsible to justice.

“Our investigation into this incident is still ongoing so I want to ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of Wednesday morning to get in touch with us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement