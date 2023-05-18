Worksop murder trial brother boasted on CCTV of battering 85-year-old with gearbox

Luke Roe, aged 34, of Potter Street, Worksop, and Matthew Roe 25, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, deny murdering Henry Thwaites, on July 23 last year, and hiding his body under a metal fence by the Welbeck Estate, where it was found by a passing motorist the next morning.

CCTV recorded Matthew Roe talking to Abbie Dixon, outside her Watson Road home, at 2am, Nottingham Crown Court heard on Thursday.

"You want to see his head,” he said. “His head is f*****. I got a gearbox around his head. I f***** him up. I don’t care. The guy shouldn’t talk s***.

Mr Thwaites' body was discovered in Limetree Avenue, Worksop.

“Bam. Smashed it straight in his head. He’s f*****. Bam. I would be surprised if he’s dead but he’s still laying there.

"I f****** had to burn my clothes. I banged him out that hard. I had to burn my clothes. I had to. Abbie, did I burn my clothes? I had to.”

It is alleged Dixon, aged 28, helped the brothers dispose of clothes in a garden incinerator. She denies two counts of assisting an offender.

She told the court she either couldn’t remember what was said, or was in a different conversation, or wasn't paying attention after smoking cannabis.

Dixon was also recorded embracing Matthew and saying: “If he deserved it he deserved it so don't feel guilty.”

When John Cammegh, prosecuting, asked what she meant, Dixon said: “If someone said something about my kids, I would slap them. Simple.”

Their father, Kevin Roe, was concerned the brothers were “covered in blood,” and Matthew was recorded, saying: “I was covered in blood mate. I had to burn them.”

But in court, Dixon said she thought Matthew had spilled beer on himself, adding: “I don't remember any discussion about blood. To be honest I don't like blood.”

When a neighbour complained about the noise, and mentioned he had a camera, Matthew told him: “Go back in while you’ve still got the legs to carry you. I don’t give a f*** about your cameras - you daft ****.”

The trial continues.

