The 45-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were detained on May 5 on suspicion of money laundering offences and conspiracy to defraud Sky.

A number of digital devices seized from an address in Tuxford will now be subject to examination.

Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the suspected conspiracy

Matt Hibbert, director of anti-piracy at Sky, said: “Illegal streaming networks are often highly organised, using sophisticated technology to distribute stolen content and avoid detection.

“It’s vital the industry works together with law enforcement to tackle these networks.

"We’re grateful to the East Midlands special operations unit and Nottinghamshire Police for their support in taking this action.”

Law enforcement, together with partners, continue to crack down on illegal streaming services across the UK.