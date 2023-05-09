Bassetlaw pair arrested over suspected multi-million pound conspiracy to provide illegal access to pay-TV services
A Bassetlaw man and woman have been arrested in connection with a suspected multi-million pound conspiracy to provide illegal access to pay-TV services, including Sky.
The 45-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were detained on May 5 on suspicion of money laundering offences and conspiracy to defraud Sky.
A number of digital devices seized from an address in Tuxford will now be subject to examination.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Matt Hibbert, director of anti-piracy at Sky, said: “Illegal streaming networks are often highly organised, using sophisticated technology to distribute stolen content and avoid detection.
“It’s vital the industry works together with law enforcement to tackle these networks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We’re grateful to the East Midlands special operations unit and Nottinghamshire Police for their support in taking this action.”
Law enforcement, together with partners, continue to crack down on illegal streaming services across the UK.
If you suspect someone of illegally streaming content, report it to the police by calling 101.