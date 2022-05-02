Bassetlaw MP briefed on Nottinghamshire Police’s successful recruitment drive

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry and Chief Constable Craig Guildford welcomed Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, alongside MPs Ben Bradley, Ruth Edwards , Lilian Greenwood, Darren Henry, Tom Randall, Mark Spencer and Nadia Whittome to the site on Friday April 22.

During a tour of the force’s new training school, control room and joint office complex - shared with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service – the MPs observed officers in training and met some of the new recruits who have helped the force hit its Uplift target early.

Following the tour, they watched 19 new recruits formally become police constables in a special passing out ceremony, having completed a 20-week training programme.

It was the third passing out event to take place this year at Nottinghamshire Police, with officer numbers at the force now at their highest levels since 2011.

The force reached 2,380 officers by March 2022 – meaning it met its Uplift target a year ahead of schedule.

In doing so, the force has now become one of the most representative in the country – with a more diverse group of officers more accurately reflecting the communities they serve.

The MPs also spoke to Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry about the newly launched Make Notts Safe Plan, which sets out the commissioner’s vision for policing in the county over the next four years.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “I was delighted to welcome local MPs to the site and to demonstrate how we’re in the middle of a revolution in local policing.

“I was also pleased they could join proud families at the passing out parade as we welcomed another 19 new police officers into our ranks.

“We’ve got another exciting recruitment programme coming up this year and I’d urge anyone interested in a career in policing to keep an eye on our recruitment opportunities as there are plenty coming up.”