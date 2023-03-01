Bassetlaw motorbiker did not look back after injuring woman while fleeing police

Daniel Stringthorpe was spotted riding with a pillion passenger who had no helmet, in Bircotes, on March 11, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said police officers decided it was not safe to pursue him, but Stringthorpe accelerated anyway and hit the woman when he cut across the junction of Dorchester Road and Brookside Walk.

He rode directly into her and she was lifted up and thrown down by the gutter in severe pain.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Stringthorpe, aged 31, retained control of the bike, but did not attempt to stop, or even brake, before riding off over wasteland.

His victim, who had been walking with her fiancé, was left in pain, with deep cuts to her knees, a sprained ankle and severe bruising on the left of her body.

In a statement, she spoke of the “huge impact” on her physical, emotional, mental and financial well being, the collision had, and how it affected her recovery from a stroke.

Stringthorpe, who only has a provisional licence and rode without insurance, claimed the victim was “dancing around in the road” and he only clipped her, adding he “didn't stop because he was worried he was in trouble”.

He said he panicked because he had a pillion passenger and has since disposed of the bike by having it chopped up.

But after seeing CCTV of the collision, Stringthorpe said he was sorry for what had happened and asked to write a letter of apology.

Stringthorpe, of Station Avenue, Ranskill, admitted dangerous driving.

Pars Samria, mitigating, said he has had 12 months to reflect on this and added: “You will see from his record there is no propensity for him to commit these kinds of offences.”

A probation report identified deficits in his thinking skills and there is a good prospect of his rehabilitation.

Mr Samria said: “He is ashamed and embarassed that he didn’t stop at the scene.”