Bassetlaw mechanic hid in bushes with knife after police chase in early hours

Officers began following a car at Blyth services after responding to reports of a burglary on January 31, but it accelerated on Kilton Road and failed to stop, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

A stinger was deployed on Carlton Road, in Worksop, and the driver fled but Jason Hesslewood was found hiding in bushes with his hand concealed.

A police officer drew his Taser before 43-year-old Hesslewood was handcuffed and arrested, and a knife was found in his pocket.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A previous hearing heard he went to the pub with a friend after work and after closing time they went to his workplace to continue drinking until 3.30am.

His friend was going to drop him off at home but the police began following them and a pursuit ensued.

After they were stopped by the stinger Hesslewood panicked and his friend ran away, “leaving him to carry the can.”

Hesslewood, of East Street, Harworth, admitted possessing a blade in a public place when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on February 20.

The case was adjourned until Tuesday for reports from the probation service.

Hesslewood, who represented himself, told magistrates: "I am deeply sorry for what happened. I didn't know I could get into such trouble.”

He said he has warned work colleagues and family about the potential dangers of carrying blades, even for work purposes.