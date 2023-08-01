Bassetlaw man set for crown court on charge of online grooming a child
Laurence De-Netto, aged 57, of Mulberry Crescent, Carlton-in-Lindrick, made no indication to the charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.
It is alleged the offence took place on May 3, last year, on the Chatiw platform.
Ben Payne, prosecuting, the offence falls outside of magistrates’ sentencing powers.
The case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on August 29 for a pre-trial preparation hearing. De-Netto was bailed on condition he has no unsupervised contact with any child aged under 18.