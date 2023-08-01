News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Bassetlaw man set for crown court on charge of online grooming a child

A Bassetlaw man faces Crown Court for attempting to groom what he thought was a 13-year-old girl in an online chatroom.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read

Laurence De-Netto, aged 57, of Mulberry Crescent, Carlton-in-Lindrick, made no indication to the charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged the offence took place on May 3, last year, on the Chatiw platform.

Ben Payne, prosecuting, the offence falls outside of magistrates’ sentencing powers.

The case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on August 29 for a pre-trial preparation hearing. De-Netto was bailed on condition he has no unsupervised contact with any child aged under 18.