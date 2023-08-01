Bassetlaw man set for crown court on charge of online grooming a child

Laurence De-Netto, aged 57, of Mulberry Crescent, Carlton-in-Lindrick, made no indication to the charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged the offence took place on May 3, last year, on the Chatiw platform.

Ben Payne, prosecuting, the offence falls outside of magistrates’ sentencing powers.